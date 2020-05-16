Iran to hold online intl. conf. on Quds as replacement to rallies

Dubbed ‘International Conference of the Holy Quds’, the event will be held online on May 18-19 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Iran’s local time, said Arafi during a press conference in Tehran on Saturday.

He noted that the conference will be aired online from ‘live.alarbaeen.ir’ and also from the site’s accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube.

Guests from 18 different countries will deliver speech in the event, he said.

According to the conference’s poster, the main subjects of the event are ‘Quds in the thoughts of Imam Khomeini and Leader’, ‘Zionist regime’s state terrorism’, ‘Islamic Resistance discourse and freeing the Holy Quds’, ‘the role of martyred commanders of the Resistance in the fight against Zionism’, and ‘deal of the century and American conspiracies’ among others.

Arafi said that after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, global equations changed and the Palestinian cause was put forward and the Israeli regime admitted defeat to Resistance movements.

Iran’s doctrine is based on a free election in Palestine with the participation of all Palestinians, he said, adding that if this approach is not accepted, the Islamic Republic will support legal fight and resistance against occupation.

Quds Day is being marked annually on the final Friday of Ramadan where hundreds of thousands of people across the world take to the streets to voice support for the oppressed Palestinians. However, this year, as the novel coronavirus outbreak has hit all the globe, demonstrations will also be affected.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that demonstrations in Iran will only be held in areas that have been recognized as ‘white’, meaning where the outbreak is under full control. He also said that Tehraners will attend a demonstration by their personal cars. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to use the capacities of social media to mark the day in Iran and in the world.

MAH/ 4926669