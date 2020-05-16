Newly-elected MP urges for isolating Israeli regime in intl. arena

“It is necessary to hold seminars around the globe on crimes of the Zionist regime and more importantly, we should isolate the regime in the international arena,” he told Mehr News Agency on Saturday.

Shakeri urged for making the world aware of the Zionist regime’s crimes so that no country would be eager to sign contractس with Tel Aviv or import its products.

“The more we show aspects of Quds Day to the world, the more the world will pressure for ending the Israeli regime and freeing Palestine,” he added.

The MP pointed to this year’s Quds Day that will be different due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding that social media has great potential and can be used to compensate lack of demonstrations.

Quds Day is being marked annually on the final Friday of Ramadan where hundreds of thousands of people across the world take to the streets to voice support for the oppressed Palestinians. However, this year, as the novel coronavirus outbreak has hit all the globe, demonstrations will also be affected.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that demonstrations in Iran will only be held in areas that have been recognized as ‘white’, meaning where the outbreak is under full control. He also said that Tehraners will attend a demonstration by their personal cars. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to use the capacities of social media to mark the day in Iran and in the world.

