Iran, Syria elections to strengthen discourse of Resistance

Presidential elections and any political events in Iran or in any Islamic Resistance countries are significant, influencing equations in the region and in the world.

Holding any political process, in which the participation of the people enhances the authority and power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will be followed by strengthening the Axis of Resistance.

Contrary to the definition of other revolutions that took place on the basis of economic demands or for the purpose of political change, the Islamic Revolution of Iran had a different and important feature through which influenced other nations as well.

Actually, Islamic Revolution was beyond borders and its discourse and ideologies created a new model for the nations of the region.

Before the victory of the Islamic Revolution, any movements against Zionists had no ideological basis and they were formed based on Arab ethnicity and nationalism.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, resistance movements were formed with Islamic suffixes appearing on their title.

During all these years, especially since 2000, there has been a fundamental change in the geography of resistance.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the models that Iran chose for the struggle, as well as the originality of the nations, led to the elimination of ISIL from the region.

Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Unit (also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi), the Yemeni and Syrian resistance groups were influenced by the discourse of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The discourse of the Islamic Republic of Iran, changing regional models, is a source of concern for western countries.

In return, western countries resorted to creating ISIL terrorist groups so as to counter and weaken such discourse.

Elections in Iran and the Resistance countries have always been important for the West and the region. Because the developments and equations of the region will be influenced by any government that comes to power.

Reporting by Mehdi Azizi