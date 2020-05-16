  1. Politics
US continues to disrupt world despite need for unity against coronavirus: Mousavi

TEHRAN, May 16 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the disruptive measures of the United States across the globe while the world needs to be united against the pandemic.

“While the world needs to get united in solidarity and unified in action against #COVID19 pandemic, the US continues to disrupt, distract and sabotage,” he tweeted on Saturday.

“From West Asia to Latin America and from UNSC to WHO, the US causes division steers violence and spoils multilateral institutions,” he added.

The spokesman also posted screenshots of some news pieces related to US’ disruptive measures in the past 10 days, including the support for a coup attempt in Venezuela, talks with Israeli regime on the illegal annexation of the West Bank, extending UN arms embargo against Iran, and increasing military pressure and tension with China.

