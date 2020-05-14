Hamas releases statement on Nakba Day

"History will not witness a crime equal to the crime of the occupiers of Palestine and the cruel and aggressive expulsion of the Palestinians," the statement said.

Noting that the Palestinian generations will never forget the crimes of the Zionist regime, the statement said that the Tel Aviv regime seeks to beak the resistance of Palestinians and make itself legitimate via 'Deal of the Century' and joining zionist districts to West Bank.

The statement denied all and every proposed plan by the Zionist regime and the US president, including 'Deal of the Century' that is aimed at crossing out Palestine from the world's map.

It called for Palestinians to get reunited against the Zionist regime relying on armed resistance.

Hamas underlined that freedom of Palestinian prisoners is among its top priorities.

It also rejected any possibility for the normalization of relations with the Zionist regime.

The Nakba Day is marked annually on May 15. It refers to the forcible expulsion of some 700,000 Palestinians from their lands following the creation of Israel in 1948 and their scattering across refugee camps in the West Bank, Gaza, and neighboring countries.

