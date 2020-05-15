Israel after 72 years of misery, history and identity cannot be built like settlements

Many Palestinians have old keys in their boxes which shows a historical depth and identity. They believe that one day they will return and that the next generation must be able to understand the meaning of homeland.

In the last 72 years, The Zionist Regime has committed numerous crimes such as genocide and conspiracy to eliminate one nation and replace them with the Jews who were scattered around the world. They were brought into this sacred territory to experience the dream of a "promised land without taxes." An experience that soon led to reverse migration and enforced African Jews to unwillingly leave their homeland.

The Zionist regime was established on the basis of violence, assassination, demolition of houses and farms and the construction of new settlements, and has no historical background or national identity, and does not have the components of authority or nation. The only things that exist are the army and military equipment. The army became the basis of the political and social life of the Zionist society.

Moreover, the media empire strives to strengthen the myth of invincibility and the strongest army in the region which plays a role in stabilizing and legitimizing the occupation of Israel. The project of legitimizing the Zionist regime, along with referring to the power of the military, is the most important tool for maintaining the morale of the Zionist community and marginalizing their social and identity challenges. Although Israel was able to establish a wandering society in this holy land with the military power and help of Britain, after 72 years it cannot provide them with historical identity. which military power has been able to create historical depth?

Therefore, today, Israel has failed miserably in both establishing a nation and a government, to the point that it has not been able to organize its internal structure for the first time.

It seems that despite all the genocide and killing of children and women and the destruction of houses and the displacement of the Palestinian people, it is Israel that should be concerned today, not the Palestinians. The closer Israel gets to what it calls its anniversary of independence, the extent of its internal crises and external challenges increases.

Israeli society no longer trusts its political and military leaders, and this has created serious challenges. This is due to Israel's successive defeats in several wars that it waged in the region and Palestine, most notably the 22-day war in Gaza and the summer of 2006 in Lebanon.

Therefore, these 72 years can be considered as years of struggling for consolidation, which, of course, has had the opposite effect. There is no such thing as the myth of invincibility today. The literature of unilateralism is over.

The Israeli army has suffered heavy defeats against small Resistance groups. Suicide and corruption in the military are on the rise, and even the promises of tax exemption cannot keep the army operating. The Zionist community, which is affiliated with the same army, is also very unstable.

Britain, as the godfather of Israel, played a key role in its formation, and today the United States continues to provide annual financial and military support to complete the Zionist government's project. However, all these issues could not improve the situation of the regime.

Today, 72 years later, it is Israel that has surrounded itself with walls that it has built at great expense to protect the residents of the settlements.

The budgets of the educational and economic sectors of this regime are reduced every year to strengthen the military and it is because the founding nature of Israel is formed on this basis.

The Transfer of US embassy to Jerusalem, the purchase of Iron Dome system, mass killings in Gaza and Lebanon, construction of concrete walls around the borders of the occupied territories, destruction and forced migration of Palestinian people, strengthening regional terrorism, the assassination of resistance leaders, using media outlets, and coercing incompetent Arab rulers to accelerate the process of normalization has all failed to bring this regime to its desired stage which is consolidation and legitimacy. On the contrary, they added to the wave of global hatred of all its political and military savagery.

MNA