Russia to prevent Iran's arms embargo: Ryabkov

Stating that there is no reason for the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo, he said that the extension of this decision is in fact a continuation of the tough sanctions against Iran that existed before the adoption of Resolution 2231, according to RIA Novosti.

UN Resolution 2231 adopted back in 2015 alongside the Iran nuclear deal prohibited the sale of conventional weapons to the Islamic Republic until October 18, 2020, and separately the sale of missiles until 2023.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has claimed that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

He also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

