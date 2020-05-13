Conflict between Russia, Iran over Syria psychological war: Nasrallah

In his live speech broadcasted by Lebanese Al Manar TV channel, Seyyed Nasrallah offered condolences to Muslims on the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali (a.s.) in Laylat Al-Qadr.

“Imam Ali (PBUH) is the first one who stood against Kharijites whose ideology poses a threat to Islam,” he said.

“Takfiri ideology which we have been facing in the last years is an extension to Kharijites’ doctrine,” he added.

Nasrallah saluted all health workers on Nurses’ Day on May 12.

“We are keen to mark the martyrdom anniversaries of all our commanders and fighters who sacrificed themselves for the path of Resistance,” he said, adding, “Martyr Mustafa Badreddine had high morals and powerful spirit which we really need in order to overcome all kinds of challenges.”

“Commander Baddreddine was courageous and confident who inspired all fighters whom he led,” Nasrallah noted.

He narrated his experience with martyred commander Mustfa Badreddine (Zoulfikar) during the Israeli aggression on Lebanon in 1996 and the Syrian War which erupted in 2011, saying, “The reason behind the war in Syria was not related to the regime in Damascus but rather it was because Syria was out of the US control.”

“Syria which refused to surrender to the US was in the heart of the Middle East’s equations,” he added.

Nasrallah went on to say, “We knew that Hezbollah’s involvement in Syria’s War will have negative repercussions, but at the same time we believed that we had to defend Syria and Palestine against the US scheme.”

“Our commander in Syria was martyr Badreddine who courageously headed for Syria and fought there alongside martyred commander General Qasem Soleimani,” he noted.

“Martyr Badreddine was certain of victory despite the Syrian military losses at the first stage of the war,” he underlined.

“Syria has emerged victorious in this universal war,” said Nasrallah to all those who cast doubt on the outcome of the Syrian War.

“Hegemonic powers continue to exert Political pressure, psychological war and impose sanctions on Syria following the military victory,” he continued.

Nasrallah said, “Reports on conflict between Russia and Iran over Syria is part of the psychological warfare against Syria and its allies.”

“What Iran wants is to support and defend Syria; it doesn’t want to clash with any side,” he added.

