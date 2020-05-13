Russia slams US assertion at UN that it remains party to Iran nuclear deal

“This is ridiculous,” Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters. “They are not members, they have no right to trigger,” he said, according to Reuters.

Nebenzia said the United States should consider whether it would be worth it.

“Snapback will definitely be the end of the JCPOA ... The most intrusive inspections of a country by the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) will cease,” he warned. “Is it in the US interests that it happens?”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

ZZ/FNA13990224000062