EU must take decisive action to maintain JCPOA balance: envoy

Following an article which was published on the Euro News Website on the occasion of the 2nd anniversary of US pullout from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Dehghani, in addition to describing economic, political and security dimensions of JCPOA, emphasized the need for maintaining balance outlined in this very important document by all its members.

“Normalizing relations of the Islamic Republic of Iran in political and economic dimensions with the world in return for fulfilling some of commitments by our country is the main objective of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA],” he emphasized.

He pointed to compliance of the Islamic Republic of Iran with JCPOA and violation of commitments by US under JCPOA, sabotaging and breaching international law and added, “not only the United States withdrew itself from JCPOA and imposed illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran, but also it [United States] pressurized other countries including European countries not to live up to their commitments under JCPOA.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Dehghani expounded on the economic relations between Islamic Republic of Iran and European Union from 2010 to 2019 and termed its ups and downs under the US pressure as a clear sign of the Europeans’ failure in living up to their commitments under JCPOA to maintain balance of this international deal in economic aspects.

Dehghani then pointed to the possible US action taken against JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and emphasized, “according to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, arms embargoes against the Islamic republic of Iran will be lifted in Oct. 2020 and any move that prevents realizing this issue could ditch the remaining balance at JCPOA irreversibly.”

