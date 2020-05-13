UNICEF dispatches dressings for EB patients in Iran

With the financial support of the German government, UNICEF Global Supply Center in Copenhagen has shipped to Iran a batch of dressings produced by the Swedish Pharmaceutical Company Molnlycke.

The cargo, weighing 8.5 tons, will be delivered to Iran's Health Ministry to be distributed among the families with children suffering from EB.

EB is a group of inherited connective tissue diseases that cause blisters in the skin and mucosal membranes. The blisters may appear in response to minor injury, even from heat, rubbing, scratching or adhesive tape. In severe cases, the blisters may occur inside the body, such as the lining of the mouth or the stomach.

Iran used to purchase wound dressings from a Swedish company annually and provide patients with them free of charge.

However, since Washington withdrew form an international nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed sanctions against Iran, the company has refused to sell the dressings to Iran directly. No suitable replacement has been found for the dressings, yet.

