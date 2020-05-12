UNICEF delivers flood relief cargo to Iran

Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Mohammad Ali Farahnakian said on Tuesday that the cargo, consisting of different types of submersible pumps, will be used to counter the challenges created by floods in different parts of the country, including Khuzestan and Golestan provinces that are highly endangered by heavy precipitations.

He said following the flash floods in March-April 2019 across the world, UNICEF collected $3.134 million to help governments ensure the safety of their citizens.

Exceptional rainfalls in March-April 2019 flooded some 1,900 cities and villages across Iran, claiming over 70 lives and causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Iranian water and agriculture infrastructures. The floods incurred about $2.5 billion of loss to Iran last year.

This year has been no exception and the waves of heavy raining have hit several parts of the country.

