Min. of Energy, UNICEF sign work plan on WASH

Deputy Minister of Energy for International Affairs Mohammad Ali Farahnakian and UNICEF Representative in Iran Mandeep O'Brien signed a joint work plan on improving Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) infrastructure for children of Iran especially during emergencies on June 10.

This first-ever WASH partnership between the two sides will enhance the capacity of the Ministry of Energy in water and wastewater management, including tackling water scarcity in certain districts, to best prepare for and respond to emergency situations with a focus on children’s needs.

UNICEF has supported the Ministry of Energy as part of the Flood Response 2019 by procuring the water and sewage-related equipment to rehabilitate the damaged WASH infrastructure in the flood-affected provinces; rehabilitated the WASH facilities of 132 schools in flood-affected and deprived areas of Lorestan, Golestan, Khuzestan and Ilam provinces; and supported the Government in their response to the 2020 flood in Sistan and Balouchestan by ensuring access to safe drinking water in 45 flood-affected areas of this province.

