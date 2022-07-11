Swedish firm refrains from selling bandage for "EB" patients

On his Twitter account on Monday, Iranian Ambassador to Stockholm Ahmad Masoumifar wrote that a pharmacutical Swedish Company still refuses to sell bandages for Iranian children suffering from EB disease under the pretext of oppsressive US sanctions imposed against the country.

"These innocent children are suffering from and dying every day in front of the eyes of human rights claimants. Isn't this a gross violation of children's rights and a crime against humanity?" he wrote in his tweet in Farsi.

On her visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran two months ago, Alena Douhan, UN’s Special Rapporteur on unilateral coercive measures said in a press conference that all actions taken against Iran are a gross violation of human rights.

“The purpose of my trip to Iran is to analyze the situation. I received information about Iranian children suffering Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and I was told that there was no way to import the dressings and medicines that these children need. Companies have said that they are afraid of being subject to US sanctions,” she stated.

The court hearing on the issue of the case of EB patients was held at Branch 55 of the International Relations Legal Court in November 2021.

