Iranian researchers attain knowledge of producing corona drugs

“As soon as the positive results of the clinical trial are confirmed by the relevant authorities and final approval of the Iranian Food and Drug Administration [IFDA], preliminary steps will be taken for producing raw materials and coronavirus drug,” Hossein Vatanpour, director-general of Health Technology Office at the Health Ministry, told IRNA on Tuesday.

The mass production of these drugs strictly hinges on the approval of the Scientific Committee of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters as well as getting a license from Iranian Food and Drug Administration, he said, adding, “this issue is being pursued.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Vatanpour pointed to the Health Ministry’s support for some pharmaceutical production companies which have the technical capacity of producing coronavirus drugs and added, “in line with the macro policies of the country, companies with high capacity of producing medicines will be backed wholeheartedly.”

In addition to the pharmaceutical companies, other companies that enjoy high capability in the field of producing face masks, corona diagnostic kits, ventilators, disinfectants and other medical supplies will be backed, he said.

