Great nation of Iran wins scene of battle against COVID-19: Rouhani

Speaking in a get-together meeting in the presence of activists in the fight against COVID-19 in the provinces of East and West Azarbaijan on Monday, Rouhani said, “following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the noble nation of the country especially medical staff came to the scene with their utmost power and brought about an honor for the country in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.”

According to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, this honor, self-sacrifice of doctors and medical staff must be gone down in the history of the Islamic Revolution, he emphasized.

Turning to the discriminatory approaches taken against human beings in many claimant countries in the field of coronavirus, President Rouhani added, “unlike discriminatory behaviors of many countries, Islamic Republic of Iran was the victor of the scene in all fields and managed to offer quality medical services to coronavirus patients.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani pointed to the key role of knowledge-based companies in the field of battling COVID-19, and added, “not only knowledge-based companies could meet the domestic demands in the process of battling the novel coronavirus, but also they embarked on exporting corona diagnostic kits to other countries.”

Despite widespread effort and competition in the global arena, it is hoped that Islamic Republic of Iran will make good progress in the field of treatment and production of corona vaccine.”

