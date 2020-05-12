Iran, Pakistan discuss border security on phone

General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed concerns over the recent terrorist attacks on Pak security forces resulting in the martyrdom of 6 security personnel near the Pak-Iran border.

Both commanders resolved to enhance security measures on either side of the border during the phone conversation.

Bajwa said that Pakistan has started fencing the border but will require mutual bilateral cooperation to ensure border security and stem smuggling activity which is also used by terrorists and Narco traffickers for covering their movement.

Both also discussed the latest developments on COVID-19 and need to improve border terminals to address such issues.

The Pakistani official reiterated Pakistan’s desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, noninterference, and equality.

ZZ/