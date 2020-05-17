  1. Economy
May 17, 2020, 8:00 PM

Export of goods from Bazargan customs up 56% despite COVID-19

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The Director General of Bazargan Customs Sadegh Namdar said that export of goods from Bazargan Customs in the first month of the current year [from March 21 to April 19] registered a significant 56 percent growth as compared to last year’s corresponding period.

He made the remarks on Sun. in an interview with IRNA and added, “some 26,120 tons of products, valued at $609,610,000, were exported via Bazargan Customs from March 21 to April 19, showing a significant 56 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.”

He put the value of products exported via Bazargan Customs from March 21 to April 19, 2019 at $215,514,000, showing a 28 percent hike as compared to the same period of last year.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19, exports via Bazargan Customs has declined, he said, adding, “if Bazargan border is reopened, the country will witness boom in exports in the customs office.”

Agricultural, petrochemical, stone and metallic products were of the main products which were exported via Bazargan Customs in this period, he added.

