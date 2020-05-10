Greek general warns NATO of impending clash with Turkey

Greek General Konstantinos Floros held two teleconferences with NATO officials, during which he made it clear that Turkey in the Aegean Sea and in Evros on the Greek-Turkish land border will lead to an incident with unforeseen consequences, according to Bulgarian Military.

One of the videoconferences was held at the request of the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Sir Stuart Peach, as part of the upcoming meeting of the NATO Military Committee, which will be held on May 14, 2020.

Another videoconference was with the Deputy Commander of the Allied Powers in Europe, General Tim Radford, at his request and in connection with his recent assumption of office.

ZZ/PR