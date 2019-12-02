Iraq’s KRG, gateway to Iran’s presence in lucrative Iraqi, Syrian markets

The Secretary General of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce Seyyed Hamid Hosseini said that Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government is a gateway for the presence of Iran in lucrative Iraqi and Syrian markets.

Speaking in Iran-Iraq Business Forum on Mon., he said, “about 80 percent of Iranian merchants export their products to Iraq via Kurdistan.”

He emphasized the special status of Iraq, Syria and Lebanon in Iran’s freeing policy and added, “we hope that internal crises of these countries would settle in line with restoration of peace and security to these regions.”

He called on Iranian exporters of products in Iraq and Syria to expand and develop their interaction with Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

Iran-Iraq Business Forum, with a focus on food products, will be held in Pasian Azadi Hotel today and will run until tomorrow.

MNA/IRN83576980