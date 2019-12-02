Iran, Iraq’s KRG trade volume exchange to hit $6bn annually

Chairman of Iraqi Exporters and Importers Union in Kurdistan Sheikh Mustafa Abdul Rahman pointed to the relations between Islamic Republic of ran and Iraqi’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and added, “exchange of trade volume between Iran and KRG will hit $6 billion annually.”

He made the remarks on Mon. in Iran-Iraq Business Forum and added, “there is a growing trend of trade between Iranian and Iraqi traders.”

As a representative of the Iraqi government, Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is ready to cooperate and collaborate with Iranian exporters in relevant issues, Abdul Rahman stressed.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been equipped with various factories producing high-quality products and traders and merchants in Iraq’s KRG can benefit from this opportunity, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he emphasized the need for interacting with Iranian Consulate in Iraqi’s KRG and added, “once merchants are introduced by Consulate, trade and business activities will be eased.”

Iran-Iraq Business Forum will be held at Parsian Azadi Hotel in Tehran today with a focus on the food products and will run for a period of two days.

MNA/IRN83577019