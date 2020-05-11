Quadrilateral coop. on anti-terrorism measures in Iraq

The named countries are doing their best to eradicate terrorism and terroristic activities in Iraq.

The Iraqi official noted that the presence of terrorist groups and ISIL in Iraq is a big threat to Iraq's security.

Iraqi officials have repeatedly lambasted the US for trying to revive the Takfiri terrorists in the country, saying that Washington is the main sponsor of ISIL in Iraq.

They believe the US has been supporting the ISIL terrorist group in different aspects to help it resume its crimes in Iraq.

They assert that Washington’s support is the main reason behind the ISIL terrorists’ recent activities in Iraq that have targeted the country’s safe regions.

