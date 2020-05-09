Iranians more creative under US sanctions: govt. spox

"May 8 marks the day President Trump pulled out from the JCPOA, which was an illegal international move, seeking a separation between Iranian establishment and nation," he wrote.

"Sanctions are kind of indirect murder, which increases the risks of common people's lives," Rabiei underlined.

He noted that under the sanctions, Iran needs dynamic diplomacy to foil the accusations made by the US against Iran on the way to negatively influence world public opinion against the Islamic Republic.

"Two years after the imposition of unprecedented sanctions on Iran, the Iranian government and people have gone through a difficult period."

"The Iranian society has become increasingly resilient and creative, and the government has worked hard to maintain Iran's independence in the eyes of the international community," he wrote, "Iran's government could convert US' face in the world from a rightful state to an irrational government that rules the world only relying on its political and economic power."

He added that even under the sanction and coronavirus pandemic, Iran has been successful to preserve its economy resilient and managed to export some anti-coronavirus products to various world countries.

Rabiei underscored that Iran's fate will not be similar to those countries which are also under the US sanctions and the Iranian nation will eventually make sanctions kneel down.

MNA/4920544