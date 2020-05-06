  1. Iran
Tehran’s Milad Tower to be lit red on Thalassaemia Day

TEHRAN, May 6 (MNA) – Tehran’s Milad Tower will be lit up red on the occasion of the World Thalassaemia Day tonight.

The International Thalassaemia Day celebrated annually on the 8th of May, is a commemoration day in honor of all patients with thalassemia and their parents who have never lost hope for life, despite the burden of their disease, and to all scientists who, with tireless dedication and enduring efforts, are striving to ensure an improved quality of life to people with thalassemia across the world.

In this regard, Mild Tower in Tehran will turn red in a bid to support the thalassemia patients as well as raise awareness about this disease on Wednesday night.

