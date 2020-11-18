Austrian RC keen on assisting IRCS amid COVID-19: Sec. Gen.

On Wednesday, a video conference was held between the Secretary-General of the Austrian Red Cross Michael Opriesnig and Karim Hemati Chief of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Saying that the coronavirus has put pressure on all countries of the world, Karim Hemati said, “The situation in Iran is more difficult due to the oppressive US sanctions.”

Although Iran has enough funds to pay for medicine and related items, however, the country faces difficulties in terms of providing required medical items so as to fight against Covid-19, he explained.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hemati hailed long-lasting relations with Iran’s Red Crescent Society with Austria in terms of inking MoU in the field of dealing with crises and accidents and expressed hope that the cooperation of the two sides will be improved in the field of relief and rescue teams and operations.

Michael Opriesnig, also for his part, emphasized that the boycott of the Red Cross and Red Crescent societies is contrary to internationally recognized protocols.

Stating that Austria was one of the first countries who assisted Iran with the COVID-19 crisis through the World Health Organization, he said, “Although we failed to lift the sanctions of the Red Crescent Society, we hope that through the Red Cross we can solve the problems through some non-cash donations and signing an MOU for further cooperation.”

He also expressed a tendency to use good experiences of the Iranian Red Crescent in the field of blood products and ambulances.

