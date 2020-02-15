ICRC chief, FM Zarif hold talks on humanitarian coop.

The two sides exchanged their views on humanitarian cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.
TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Peter Maurer met and held talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of Munich Security Conf. 2020 on Sat.
The two sides exchanged their views on humanitarian cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) in Syria, Yemen, and Libya.
