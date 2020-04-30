BRICS ministers demand removal of US sanctions amid outbreak

“Such restrictive measures violate international law, interfere with the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and cause significant damage to the socio-economic development of the respective states,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a statement following an informal online meeting of BRICS foreign ministers.

Lavrov said that the participants in the meeting supported the call of the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet to suspend or abolish sanctions that bypass the UN.

He said that the participants agreed to consider the impact of the crisis on the system of international relations, when the global political and economic systems, international institutions and the national states themselves are tested for strength.

Lavrov said that the BRICS mechanism for the development and use of vaccines, including against coronavirus infections, should be launched as soon as possible.

For its part, Russia does not intend to discontinue financial support to the World Health Organization (WHO), despite the actions of other countries, he said.

According to Lavrov, the WHO is a unique platform which aggregates information and facts available from various states, and a structure that brings together the best professionals from all countries, including the United States.

Earlier this week, Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, in a phone conversation with his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, said the US is violating the international health regulations.

Iran is coping with Covid-19 under the toughest US-led sanctions.

Many countries and international bodies have urged the United States to lift sanctions on Iran that is fighting with the nationwide outbreak of the coronavirus. Washington not only has ignored these calls but also imposed a new round of sanctions.

