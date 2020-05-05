World coronavirus death toll exceeds 252,000

The number of confirmed cases exceeds 3.6 million, while nearly 1.2 million people have recovered.

The United States has the most confirmed cases and deaths with 1,212,900 and 69,921 respectively as of Tuesday, according to the latest data.

Spain, Italy, and UK stand next in terms of confirmed cases with more than 248,301 and 211,938, and 190,584 infections respectively.

Researchers at the University of Washington have nearly doubled their forecast for deaths in the US as lockdowns are eased.

Italy was among countries in Europe and around the world that began cautiously easing lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Mainland China has registered, over the past 24 hours, one new case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection; 87 patients have recovered and no deaths have been recorded, the state health committee said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on 11 March declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic; its first case was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December 2019.

