Tehran hosts first exhibition after four-month pause

Named “Surge in Production and Achievements Taken in Fight against Coronavirus”, the exhibition opened today with Chief Executive of Iran International Exhibitions Company [IIEC] Bahman Hosseinzadeh in attendance.

Hosseinzadeh said that the exhibition, which runs through Monday, is not open for the public while ambassadors, commercial attaches and government authorities and officials can take part in this event.

He revealed the participation of 150 industrial and production companies in this exhibition.

He went on to say that functionaries and visitors will visit the exhibition with specific terms and conditions by fully observing health protocols.

The four-category health protocols of the exhibition industry have been compiled based on expert-level studies and its executive regulations have been notified, Hosseinzadeh emphasized.

Benefited from 50% discount, knowledge-based companies and startups can take part in this exhibition, he continued.

Organizing exhibitions provide the preliminary ground for connection of domestic, industrial and production companies with both domestic and foreign visitors from different countries, he said, adding, “this issue will introduce the manufactured products to other countries and consequently, spurring exports in this sector."

