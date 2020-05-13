Iranian photographer goes to Kharkiv Fest in Ukraine

Mohammad Hossein zandoyan made the announcement on Wednesday saying, “The artwork of Babak Mansurian from Bushehr has made it to the final stage of Kharkiv International Festival of Arts and Travel in Ukraine.”

“His work of art is a documentary which was created in the in the village of Khirak Tang Eram in Dashtestan.” He said

“Mansurian had sent two photos to the festival, one of which entered the final stage after the judging process was conducted.” He added

Babak Mansurian is a lecturer at the Bushehr Youth Cinema Association and has a master's degree in dramatic literature. He has held two solo exhibitions so far and been awarded in several festivals.

