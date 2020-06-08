Shiraz to host 14th Intl. Oil, Gas, Petrochemical Exhibition

This exhibition will be held on 22-25 June 2020 in Fars International Permanent Fairground with participation of domestic and foreign companies, said Mahmoud Mousavi, Head of Fars International Exhibition Co. on Monday.

All exhibition halls will be disinfected daily before and during the exhibition days according to health protocols, he added.

The event is one of the most important and largest industrial, commercial and economic events in the southern region of the country in order to boost production and support industries and to attract domestic and foreign investment, Mousavi said.

He added that the exhibition aims to present the latest achievements and advances and provide capabilities in the field of oil, gas and petrochemical industry with the participation of domestic and foreign companies.

Introducing domestic and foreign investment opportunities in the oil, gas and petrochemical industry and creating interaction between equipment manufacturers, exporters, contractors, investors and knowledge-based companies are other objectives of this exhibition.

ZZ/4944255