Iran to start holding exhibitions as of July 2: IIEC

He pointed to the successful organizing the exhibition entitled “Surge in Production” and “Achievements Taken in Fight against Coronavirus, COVID-19” in the current year [started March 21] and said, “all exhibitions will be held as of July 2 as per the scheduled date.”

Given the equipping Iran international exhibition with disinfectant devices and equipment needed in the fight against COVID-19, it is scheduled that all exhibitions will be held on the same date by fully observing health protocols, Hosseinzadeh added.

After the successful holding of the exhibition entitled “Surge in Production”, demand for organizing the specialized exhibitions was increased in accordance with observing healthcare protocols and guidelines, he emphasized.

In the Social-Security Committee session of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, organizing other specialized exhibitions without public visit was approved, he said, adding, “with the coordination made in this regard, the first specialized exhibition entitled Door & Window Exhibition” will be inaugurated on July 2, 2020.”;

Elsewhere in his remarks, Hosseinzadeh said that the exhibition industry, as a driving force of introducing achievements and industrial productions, plays an important role in the promotion of exports and export activities.”

Effective measures have been taken in this regard, based on which, suitable ways have been paved for visiting pavilions of the exhibition via IRAN KALA website and online media networks, IIEC chief added.

