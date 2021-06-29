Sanctions to have no effect on activity of Iranian seafarers

Speaking on the occasion of World Maritime Day on Tue., Mohammad Rastad said that maritime activities in all its sectors were not ceased even for a moment despite tough sanctions imposed against the country and also spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Seafarers, ranging from those working on trade tankers, commercial, fishing and exploratory-research fleets to Search and Rescue Fleet, worked round-the-clock in spite of oppressive and illegal sanctions imposed against the country, the Deputy Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said, and reiterated that sanctions could not affect maritime activities of the country anymore.

