Police confiscates above 2.3 tons of illicit drugs in SE Iran

Following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police forces identified the heavy consignment of illegal drugs, he said.

The guards, as he informed, could seize two sedans, warm weapons, 2.36 tons of drugs including 2.070 tons of opium, 143 kilograms of hashish, 60 kilograms of crystal, and 33 kilograms of other illegal drugs.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

According to reports, in 2018 alone, Iranian forces carried out 1,557 operations against drug traffickers, seizing approximately 807 tons of different types of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

