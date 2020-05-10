Three drug smuggling gangs dismantled in NW Iran

Deputy Police Chief of Khoy Colonel Seyed Jalil Mousavi said on Sunday that the police forces have identified and dismantled three drug gangs attempting to smuggle more than 77 kilograms of opium.

Ten smugglers have been arrested and handed to judiciary officials and three cars and one truck have been seized in this regard, he added.

According to Mousavi, 100 kilograms of different kinds of drugs have been confiscated in Khoy since the beginning of Iranian New Year (Starting March 20).

Located near Afghanistan which is one of the main sources of opium production in the world, Iran is on the frontline of the fight against drug trafficking. Iran has lost many forces during this fight. Tehran has always asked for international help in such operations, noting that the other countries, especially European states, should take responsibility and play a positive role in this fight or face its threats themselves. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

