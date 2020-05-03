Police confiscates 257 kg illicit drugs in Iran’s Damavand

The Police Chief of Damavand Colonel Hossein Fazeli made the announcement on Saturday, saying that following comprehensive intelligence operations, anti-narcotics police forces identified a heavy consignment of illegal drugs.

“The smugglers were trying to transfer the cargo to Tehran,” he said.

“257 kg of opium have been busted in the operation,” he added.

Damavand is a city and capital of Damavand County, Tehran Province, Iran.

Based on the United Nations reports, Afghanistan ranks first as the producer of opium and heroin in the world. Iran, being Afghanistan's neighbor, has always been the main route for smuggling narcotics to the Western world.

The Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past three decades, despite its high economic and human costs. The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades. The country has spent more than hundreds of millions of dollars on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

