Iran warns of 'harsh response' if its case referred to UNSC

In a press conference on Monday, Mousavi referred to the anniversary of the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and its violation of UN 2231 resolution and underlined that the US is no more a JCPOA party.

"The US has a long history in breaking its commitments to international treaties and the JCPOA is just an example of its unilateralism," he noted.

He warned that the US approach against the international agreements will put international relations at a big risk.

Addressing the issue of extension of Iran arms embargo, the spokesperson said that removal of the embargo was one of the JCPOA achievements and by its withdrawal, the US wants to destroy the deal and all of its achievements but that will never happen.

"After its withdrawal, the US imposed unfair sanctions on Iran in addition to its maximum pressure policy but it could not reach its favored targets due to the resistance of the Iranian nation," he said.

"Iran is in contact with other JCPOA parties and is sure that the US cannot reach its goals because they have committed an illegal move by pulling out from the JCPOA. The world will not stay quiet against the bullying behavior of the US and will not violate the UN 2231 resolution," he added.

Regarding referring Iran's case to the Security Council, Mousavi said "we assume that will not happen but if that occurred Iran's response will be harsh."

"We should wait and see what will happen in the future," he added.

The US attempts to extend an arms embargo against Iran. The ban on selling conventional weapons to Iran under the Security Council’s Resolution 2231 that blessed the nuclear agreement will be lifted on October 18, 2020.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell has said that the US can no longer be considered as a participating member of the JCPOA.

“It’s clear that in the statement by President Trump and the US presidential memorandum of last May (May 218), they announced that he was ending his participation in JCPOA,” he said on Thursday.

“And I also want to recall that the US has not participated in any meetings of activities within the framework of this agreement since then. So it’s quite clear for us that the US is no longer a participating member in this agreement,” Borrell added.

Iranian officials have announced several times that Iran is not seeking to exit the 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and that America's move is illegitimate.

