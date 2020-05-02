"Iraq is an independent country": Iran envoy

In a reaction to the baseless and unfounded claim of US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker, Masjedi said, “Iraq is an independent country and does not need intervention of anyone. Instead of these lies, the United States must end its policy of sanctions, threat and assassination.”

In a tweet on Sat., Masjedi wrote, “US Assistant Secretary of State David Schenker has once again accused Iran of interfering in internal affairs of Iraq. I declare that Iraq is an independent country and does not need intervention of anyone.”

