“As the atrocities of the aggression push #Yemen on the brink of the worst humanitarian crisis, coupled w/ COVID19, the British Gvt. has profited from the arms export to the KSA & left the blood of innocent Yemenis on its hands,” wrote Mousavi in a tweet referring to the continued sale of weapons by Britain to Saudi Arabia.

“The UK must stand on the right side of history!,” he added.

