Saudi-led coalition continues violation of truce in Yemen

Almasirah quoted a source familiar with the matter saying that among the violations of the Saudi-American aggression were an attack on Kilo 16’s monitor center as well as 20 attacks consisting of artillery and missile bombardment.

This is the clear violation of the Stockholm Agreement, which reached in December 2018 following a round of peace negotiations between Ansarullah delegates and Riyadh-sponsored loyalists to ex-president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

The document set out three undertakings: a ceasefire along the Hodaideh front and the redeployment of armed forces out of the city and its port; an agreement on prisoner exchange; and a statement of understanding on the southern Yemeni city of Taiz.

Yemenis say they expected the Stockholm Agreement to lead to peace and the opening of humanitarian corridors. One year on, civilians are still dying in Yemen due to the Saudi airstrikes and its blockade.

