Unity among Yemeni groups only way to establish stability in country: Mousavi

The spokesperson added that Iran supports a united Yemen.

Referring to the latest developments in southern Yemen, Mousavi said that based on its principled policy, Iran supports preserving the territorial integrity of Yemen.

He added that such measures will not help solve current problems in Yemen but will make the situation more complicated.

Stressing the importance of stopping the war in Yemen and lifting the cruel blockade against Yemeni people, he said unity among Yemeni groups and holding comprehensive political talks among different groups is the only way to form a united and inclusive government.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to implement a death project in Yemen by bombing hospitals and besieging the country.

Even before the Saudi-led invasion, the medical and health condition in Yemen was extremely poor and after six years of aggression, it has now become catastrophic. Hunger and famine on the one hand and the bombing of hospitals and the lack of medical supplies and the siege of the country on the other have caused the people of this country to witness their gradual death.

As reported, some 16 million Yemenis do not have access to food and adequate nutrition. 10 million Yemeni children cannot find the necessary foodstuff. All of this is due to Saudi-led aggression and the blockade, as well as the transfer of Sanaa Bank to Aden and the confiscation of Yemen’s reserves.

