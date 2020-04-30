IAEA to send two more COVID-19 diagnostic devises to Iran

“We have received two reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machines from the IAEA. The agency is also set to send to ‘X-Ray’ devices to Iran to help fight the coronavirus,” Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Thursday.

Real-time RT-PCR is an established and accurate method to detect pathogens.

He noted that the AEOI will make every effort to assist the Health Ministry in its tiresome battle against the new pandemic.

As of Thursday, the coronavirus has infected a total of 94,640 people in Iran, of whom 6,028 have died and 75,000 have recovered.

Elsewhere, Kamalvandi referred to the new batch of the nuclear fuel which has recently been delivered to Bushehr nuclear power plant, saying the 38-ton consignment will provide the plant’s fuel for the production of 1000 MW/h of electricity for an entire year.

He noted that such amount of nuclear fuel prevents the burning of 12 million barrels of crude oil in traditional power plants.

It will also prevent spewing some 7 million tons of pollutants into the air, he added.

Based on the cooperation between the AEOI and Russia’s Rosatom, the new nuclear cargo arrived in Iran on Wednesday, for the plant’s yearly refueling.

According to Kamalvanid, the majority of the maintenance and refueling work of the Bushehr nuclear power plant are carried out by Iranian experts, and the country will be self-sufficient in such skills within two years.

The Bushehr facility sits 17 kilometers southeast of the city of Bushehr along the Persian Gulf coast in southwestern Iran.

The power plant started operating in 2011 and reached its full capacity the following year.

In 2014, Russia signed a cooperation contract with Iran to help build the second and third Bushehr reactors, which are scheduled for launch in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

MNA/4913798