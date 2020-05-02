COVID-19 death toll hits 239,602 worldwide: WHO

Globally, 3,401,002 people have been diagnosed with the virus up to Sat. May 02, and more than 239,602 have died from the coronavirus and 1,081,599 people have recovered, according to Reuters.

Two percent of 2,079,801 people who are grappling with the pandemic are in severe condition.

Most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,095,304 cases. Spain and Italy stand next with 239,639 and 205,463 cases respectively.

The US has also registered the highest fatality rate with 63,871cases followed by Italy with 27,967 and Spain with 24,543 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has reached 167,178, with a total death toll of 24,376.

Iran also announced that some 94,640 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 75,103 have recovered and a total of 6,028 have lost their lives.

