Iran to add 20 gamma, electron-beam systems

He made the remarks in a meeting to investigate and explain the use of nuclear radiation in industry, agriculture, and medical treatment in Markazi province.

As he explained there are currently three gamma and one electron-beam system in Iran.

He added that currently, there are three Gamma systems in the country in Tehran, Bonab, and Shahrekord, and the state-run and private sectors are having good cooperation on running these systems.

According to Solatsana, there is one active electron-beam system in Yazd province.

