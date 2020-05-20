  1. Technology
May 21, 2020, 3:00 AM

Iran to add 20 gamma, electron-beam systems

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – Deputy Head of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEO) Abdollah Solatsana announced on Wednesday that the organization is to add at least 10 gamma systems and 10 electron-beam systems to domestic network within next months.

He made the remarks in a meeting to investigate and explain the use of nuclear radiation in industry, agriculture, and medical treatment in Markazi province.

As he explained there are currently three gamma and one electron-beam system in Iran.

He added that currently, there are three Gamma systems in the country in Tehran, Bonab, and Shahrekord, and the state-run and private sectors are having good cooperation on running these systems. 

According to Solatsana, there is one active electron-beam system in Yazd province.

