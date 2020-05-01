Coronavirus death toll exceeds 234,000 worldwide

There are currently 3,310,039 confirmed cases in 212 countries and territories and 234,143 people have died so far from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of May 01 while 1,043,245 people have recovered.

Most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,095,304 cases. Spain and Italy stand next with 239,639 and 205,463 cases respectively.

The US has also registered the highest fatality rate with 63,871cases followed by Italy with 27,967 and Spain with 24,543 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has reached 167,178, with a total death toll of 24,376.

Iran also announced that some 94,640 of patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 75,103 have recovered and a total of 6,028 have lost their lives.

MNA/