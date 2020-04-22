  1. Technology
New coronavirus test kit cargo arrives in Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 22 (MNA) – A new consignment of coronavirus test kits bought from France arrived in Iran through Sari Su border, northwestern country, on Wednesday morning.

According to Sadegh Namdar, the managing director of Bazargan Customs Office, the six-ton cargo worth €443,685 arrived in Iran this morning and will be transported to Tehran to be dispatched to healthcare centers.

He said this is the third pharmaceutical consignment entering Iran through Sari Su border market in Maku upon the agreement of Iranian and Turkish border chiefs. 

Namdar expressed the border crossing’s readiness for transportation pharmaceuticals into the country, saying of such consignment, purchased from Germany weighing 26 tons, arrived in Iran through this border market 20 days ago.

As of Tuesday, a total of 84,802 people were tested positive with the novel coronavirus, of whom 5,297 have died and 60,965 have recovered.   

