New medical cargo purchased from Germany arrives in Iran

According to Sadegh Namdar, the managing director of Bazargan Customs Office the cargo, weighing 20,763 kilograms worth around 259,000 euros, arrived in Iran this morning and was sent to Tehran, after the approval, delivery, and accomplishment of customs formalities.

This is the fourth medical consignment Iran has received in the past month to fight the coronavirus pandemic. In early April, Iran received the first cargo from Germany, weighing 26 tons.

Last week, Iran also received a coronavirus test kit cargo, purchased from France, via Sari Su border -- Iran’s transit gate to Europe.

As of Saturday, a total of 89,328 people were tested positive with the novel coronavirus, of whom 5,650 have died and 68,193 have recovered.

