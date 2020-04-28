Iran FM expresses deep concern over conditions of migrants in US detention center

In a Tuesday tweet, Iran Foreign Ministry wrote, “We raise deep concern about @UNHumanRights report indicating 1500 #migrants are in jeopardy, as they're held in overcrowded & unsanitary detention center in America.”

“The regime must be held accountable for poor treatment of migrants. They are not offenders. Let them go!,” it stressed.

According to the latest reports on Tuesday, more than 56,000 people in the US have been killed by COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and 1,010,507 cases have been confirmed.

The United States has been pursuing strict and discriminatory policies toward immigrants, especially since Trump took office.

