Iranian nation always decides its destiny: Zarif to US

In a Monday tweet, Zarif wrote, "2 yrs ago, @SecPompeo and his boss declared "CEASING US participation" in JCPOA, dreaming that their "max pressure" would bring Iran to its knees."

"Given that policy's abject failure, he now wants to be JCPOA participant," he added referring to the failure of the so-called maximum pressure campaign and US sanctions against Iran.

Iranian diplomat stressed, "Stop dreaming: Iranian Nation always decides its destiny."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif criticized the bullying policies of the US regarding the nuclear deal and UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“US has been bullying all against UNSC Resolution 2231 since 2017. Europe obeyed US instead of 2231,” wrote FM Zarif in a tweet on Friday.

MNA/4911206