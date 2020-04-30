Russian diplomat calls new US JCPOA plan ‘common sense mockery’

“The US attempts to present itself as ‘JCPOA participant’ have no future. It is like common sense mockery,” Permanent Representative of Russia to International Organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, tweeted on Thursday.

“Those who invented this idea gave a bad advice to US authorities. Cynical approaches must have their own limits in order not to compromise national policy to the worst extent.”

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to invoke a provision in the Iran nuclear agreement, which the Trump administration pulled out of in 2018, in an effort to either extend an arms embargo on Iran or reimpose even harsher United Nations (UN) sanctions, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

Last week, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also called on the UN Security Council to extend Iran's arms embargo under the pretext of preventing a new arms race in the Middle East.

MNA/PR